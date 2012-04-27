2012 NFL Team-by-Team Draft

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 06:10 PM

1 (13) Michael Floyd, wr, Notre Dame.

3 (80) Jamell Fleming, db, Oklahoma.

2 (55) Peter Konz, g, Wisconsin.

3 (91) Lamar Holmes, ot, Southern Miss.

2 (35) Courtney Upshaw, lb, Alabama.

2 (60) Kelechi Osemele, ot, Iowa State.

3 (84) Bernard Pierce, rb, Temple.,

1 (10) Stephon Gilmore, db, South Carolina.

2 (41) Cordy Glenn, ot, Georgia.

3 (69) T.J. Graham, wr, N.C. State.

1 (9) Luke Kuechly, lb, Boston College.

2 (40) Amini Silatolu, g, Midwestern State.

1 (19) Shea McClellin, de, Boise State.

2 (45) Alshon Jeffery, wr, South Carolina.

3 (79) Brandon Hardin, db, Oregon State.

1 (17) Dre Kirkpatrick, db, Alabama.

1 (27) Kevin Zeitler, g, Wisconsin.

2 (53) Devon Still, dt, Penn State.

3 (83) Mohamed Sanu, wr, Rutgers.

3 (93) Brandon Thompson, dt, Clemson.

1 (3) Trent Richardson, rb, Alabama.

1 (22) Brandon Weeden, qb, Oklahoma State.

2 (37) Mitchell Schwartz, ot, California.

3 (87) John Hughes, db, Cincinnati.

1 (6), Morris Claiborne, db, LSU.

3 (81) Tyrone Crawford, de, Boise State.

2 (36) Derek Wolfe, dt, Cincinnati.

2 (57) Brock Osweiler, qb, Arizona State.

3 (67) Ronnie Hillman, rb, San Diego State.

1 (23) Riley Reiff, ot, Iowa.

2 (54) Ryan Broyles, wr, Oklahoma.

3 (85) Dwight Bentley, db, Louisiana-Lafayette.

1 (28) Nick Perry, lb, Southern Cal.

2 (51) Jerel Worthy, de, Michigan State.

2 (62) Casey Hayward, db, Vanderbilt.

1 (26) Whitney Mercilus, lb, Illinois.

3 (76) Brandon Brooks, g, Miami (Ohio).

3 (68) DeVier Posey, wr, Ohio State.

1 (1) Andrew Luck, qb, Stanford.

2 (34) Coby Fleener, te, Stanford.

3 (64) Dwayne Allen, te, Clemson.

3 (92) T.Y. Hilton, wr, FIU.

1 (5) Justin Blackmon, wr, Oklahoma State.

2 (38) Andre Branch, de, Clemson.

3 (70) Bryan Anger, p, California.

1 (11) Dontari Poe, nt, Memphis.

2 (44) Jeff Allen, g, Illinois.

3 (74) Donald Stephenson, ot, Oklahoma.

1 (8) Ryan Tannehill, qb, Texas A&M.

2 (42) Jonathan Martin, ot, Stanford.

3 (72) Olivier Vernon, de, Miami.

3 (78) Michael Egnew, te, Missouri.

1 (4) Matt Kalil, ot, Southern Cal.

1 (29) Harrison Smith, db, Notre Dame.

3 (66) Josh Robinson, db, UCF.

1 (21) Chandler Jones, de, Syracuse.

1 (25) Dont'a Hightower, lb, Alabama.

2 (48) Tavon Wilson, db, Illinois.

3 (90) Jake Bequette, de, Arkansas.

2 Forfeited

3 (89) Akiem Hicks, dt, Regina (Canada).

1 (32) David Wilson, rb, Virginia Tech.

2 (63) Rueben Randle, wr, LSU.

3 (94) Jayron Hosley, db, Virginia Tech.

1 (16) Quinton Coples, de, North Carolina.

2 (43) Stephen Hill, wr, Georgia Tech.

3 (77) DeMario Davis, lb, Arkansas State.

3 Exercised in Supplemental Draft

3 (95) x-Tony Bergstrom, g, Utah.

1 (12) Fletcher Cox, dt, Mississippi State.

2 (46) Mychal Kendricks, lb, California.

2 (59) Vinny Curry, de, Marshall.

3 (88) Nick Foles, qb, Arizona.

1 (24) David DeCastro, g, Stanford.

2 (56) Mike Adams, ot, Ohio State.

3 (86) Pittsburgh, Sean Spence, lb, Miami.

1 (14) Michael Brockers, dt, LSU.

2 (33) Brian Quick, wr, Appalachian State.

2 (39) Janoris Jenkins, db, North Alabama.

2 (50) Isaiah Pead, rb, Cincinnati.

3 (65) Trumaine Johnson, db, Montana.

1 (18) Melvin Ingram, lb, South Carolina.

2 (49) Kendall Reyes, de, Connecticut.

3 (73) Brandon Taylor, db, LSU.

1 (30) A.J. Jenkins, wr, Illinois.

2 (61) LaMichael James, rb, Oregon.

1 (15) Bruce Irvin, de, West Virginia.

2 (47) Bobby Wagner, lb, Utah State.

3 (75) Russell Wilson, qb, Wisconsin.

1 (7) Mark Barron, db, Alabama.

1 (31) Doug Martin, rb, Boise State.

2 (58) Lavonte David, lb, Nebraska.

1 (20) Kendall Wright, wr, Baylor.

2 (52) Zach Brown, lb, North Carolina.

3 (82) Mike Martin, dt, Michigan.

1 (2) Robert Griffin III, qb, Baylor.

3 (71) Josh LeRibeus, g, SMU.

