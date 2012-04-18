2012 NFL Draft tiers: Elite prospects, blue chips, red chips

With a definitive blue-chip class established through film study and workouts, scouts turn their attention to the next tier of players to determine the order of the borderline blue-chip prospects in the class. These players, who fall under the red-chip category, possess a few blue qualities (critical factors like athleticism, football intelligence, explosiveness and production), but lack the consistent profile of their blue counterparts. In the right system, however, they could emerge as Pro Bowlers and impact players. Some of these players will hear their names called in the first round, but scouts across the league were divided in their opinions on their pro potential.