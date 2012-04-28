2012 NFL Draft: Biggest winners from the final day of picks

Miami Dolphins

It was no surprise that the Dolphins snapped up quarterback Ryan Tannehill with the eighth overall pick. Their subsequent picks also made sense, as they attempted to support the former Texas A&M signal-caller throughout the rest of the draft. Receivers B.J. Cunningham (Michigan State, sixth) and Rishard Matthews (Nevada, seventh) were excellent late-round picks who will contribute right away with Brandon Marshall shipped off to Chicago. Tight end Michael Egnew (Missouri, third) gives Tannehill legitimate receiving help he would have lacked. Running back Lamar Miller is a home-run hitter who can open up a defense, and solid offensive tackle Jonathan Martin could allow John Jerry to stay at guard, forming a strong front five.