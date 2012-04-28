Analysis

2012 NFL Draft: Biggest winners from the final day of picks

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 03:00 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

NEW YORK -- After each of the first two nights of the 2012 NFL Draft, I covered teams that impressed me with their patience or timely risk-taking, as well as those that I thought might have made their picks more prudently.

But the third and final day of the draft is less about "winning" and "losing," and more about finding great value whenever possible.

Top undrafted players

Last year, there were 59 rookie free agents on Week 1 rosters. Gil Brandt lists the top 10 undrafted players who will be signed very quickly after the 2012 draft. More ...

*Top undrafted players by position*

There's no such thing as a fourth-round bust, but All-Pro teams and Pro Bowl rosters are littered with players selected in Rounds 4-7. Two of the league's leading sack-artists, defensive ends Jared Allen and Elvis Dumervil, went in the fourth round. Recently acquired Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Carl Nicks was a fifth-round choice by the Saints in 2008, while seventh-round steal Jay Ratliff has manned the nose for the Cowboys admirably over the last few years.

Of course, Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is the most famous sixth-round pick ever, but teams don't expect to get that sort of find late in the draft.

Six teams made shrewd enough moves Saturday, however, to meet team needs and bolster their depth, which can be the difference between having occasional success and building a perennial playoff contender. Here they are:

Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals' Achilles' heel was their offense, but the solid picks they made Saturday might have greatly improved that area of the team. Tackles Bobby Massie (Ole Miss, fourth round) and Nate Potter (Boise State, seventh) and guard/tackle Senio Kelemete (Washington, fifth) were all excellent value. Quarterback Ryan Lindley might give Kevin Kolb and John Skelton a run for their money as a sixth-round rookie if he can improve his coordination and mobility within the pocket.

Another trouble spot for the Cardinals was the secondary, especially since trading Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to Philadelphia in the Kolb trade last year. Finding potential starting cornerbacks Jamell Fleming (Oklahoma, third) and Justin Bethel (Presbyterian, sixth) really helped that cause.

Buffalo Bills
General manager Buddy Nix also found value on Day 3. Adding two solid offensive linemen was an absolute must; Zebrie Sanders (Florida State) cost them just a fifth-round pick despite having the physical attributes to become a starter, and Oregon's Mark Asper is a tough and underrated agile guard who adds great depth. Getting good, young linebackers Nigel Bradham (Florida State, fourth) and Tank Carder (TCU, fifth), and a starting nickel back in Ron Brooks (LSU, fourth) also added strength to the back seven.

Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals had one of the best overall drafts this year. They found playmakers like tight end Orson Charles (Georgia, fourth) and receiver Marvin Jones (Cal, fifth) on offense, and help for a needy secondary in cornerback Shaun Prater (Iowa, fifth) and bruiser George Iloka (Boise State, fifth) on Day 3, after improving their offensive and defensive lines quite adeptly on Thursday and Friday. Already a playoff team, could they really start challenging the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at the top of the tough AFC North in 2012 or 2013?

Miami Dolphins
It was no surprise that the Dolphins snapped up quarterback Ryan Tannehill with the eighth overall pick. Their subsequent picks also made sense, as they attempted to support the former Texas A&M signal-caller throughout the rest of the draft. Receivers B.J. Cunningham (Michigan State, sixth) and Rishard Matthews (Nevada, seventh) were excellent late-round picks who will contribute right away with Brandon Marshall shipped off to Chicago. Tight end Michael Egnew (Missouri, third) gives Tannehill legitimate receiving help he would have lacked. Running back Lamar Miller is a home-run hitter who can open up a defense, and solid offensive tackle Jonathan Martin could allow John Jerry to stay at guard, forming a strong front five.

The team also met defensive needs by securing a strong run-stuffer tackle in Kheeston Randall (Texas, seventh) and strong-side linebacker in Josh Kaddu (Oregon, fifth).

Pittsburgh Steelers
Another draft ends with me examining the Steelers' picks and thinking, "How did they do that?" General manager Kevin Colbert let the draft play out in front of him the first two nights, selecting high-value players when they fell into his lap. But when talented Washington nose tackle Alameda Ta'amu was available 10 spots ahead of their scheduled fourth-round selection, Colbert pulled the trigger on a trade that brought Casey Hampton's replacement in the middle of the defense into the fold.

And just wait until you see how the team uses running back/receiver/returner Chris Rainey (Florida, fifth) –- former Steeler Antwaan Randle El will be proud. Adding intriguing big-bodied receiver Toney Clemons (Colorado, seventh), FB/TE David Paulson (Oregon, seventh) and feisty cornerback Terrence Frederick (Texas A&M, seventh) into the mix only strengthens an already deep roster.

Washington Redskins
Some Redskins fans may wonder why the team picked Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins with their first pick in the fourth round (102nd overall selection) instead of finding more talent to surround the expected offensive leader -– quarterback Robert Griffin III -– they selected exactly 100 picks earlier. Though RG3's talent is great, concerns about his durability will always be there because of his missed 2009 season (knee injury) and his excellent playmaking ability outside the pocket.

The Redskins found out in 1994 that using a second pick at quarterback (seventh-rounder Gus Frerotte) after using a high pick at the position (third overall pick Heath Shuler) is a great insurance policy: Frerotte took over as the starter over Shuler in year two and had a long NFL career with multiple clubs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With unbeaten record intact, HC Nick Sirianni says Eagles still challenging themselves to get better

After the Eagles squashed a comeback attempt from the NFC East rival Cowboys on Sunday night, head coach Nick Sirianni praised Philadelphia's resolve under pressure and emphasized the need for the team to continue to work together in order to stay on top.

news

Style of victory over Chiefs says much about Bills' potential in 2022

After getting an up-close look at the highly anticipated Bills-Chiefs game on Sunday, Jeffri Chadiha says the way Buffalo won was a much bigger statement than the victory itself.

news

Brian Daboll's upstart Giants arguably biggest surprise of 2022 NFL season

After yet another stunning comeback, this time against Lamar Jackson's Ravens, are the Giants the biggest surprise of the 2022 NFL season? Judy Battista reports on what has changed for the G-Men this year.

news

Why successful college coaches like Matt Rhule fail in the NFL; plus, the five most rugged running backs

Why do successful college coaches like Matt Rhule continue to fail in the NFL? Bucky Brooks provides his answer to this enduring football question. Plus, a hard-hitting ranking of the top five most rugged running backs in the league right now.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 7 of college football season

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has a chance to send his draft stock skyrocketing in Saturday's game vs. Alabama. See where he lands in Chad Reuter's fresh set of prospect rankings for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl.

news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Zach Wilson outduels Aaron Rodgers; Eagles' D steals shine from DAL unit

Will Zach Wilson outduel Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau? Can the Eagles end Cooper Rush's win streak? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2022 season.

news

2022 NFL season's top 10 tight ends: Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and David Njoku headline position

Who are the most impactful tight ends in the NFL right now? The Next Gen Stats analytics team provides a ranking of the top 10 players at the position in 2022, with some names that could surprise you.

news

RB Index, Week 6: Four teams that should inquire about Christian McCaffrey ahead of trade deadline

With the trade deadline looming, Maurice Jones-Drew reveals four teams that should inquire about Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey. Plus, a rookie enters the top five in his running back rankings.

news

Week 6 NFL game picks: Chiefs edge out Bills; Eagles top Cowboys on Sunday night

Will the Chiefs come out on top against the Bills in a battle of two AFC powers? Can the Eagles hold off the Cowboys to remain undefeated? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 6 game.

news

Curtis Samuel emerging as pivotal playmaker after injury-ravaged debut season in Washington

A nagging groin injury ruined Curtis Samuel's debut season in Washington, but Bridget Condon says the unique playmaker is making a profound impact on the 2022 Commanders. "I feel like any time I touch the ball, something big could happen."

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera on Brian Robinson: 'You've seen his spirit just come back to life'

Six weeks ago, Ron Rivera received a shocking call. Bridget Condon talks to the Commanders head coach, along with RB coach Randy Jordan, about Brian Robinson's path back to the field after being shot twice.

news

NFL Week 6 underdogs: Cowboys to deal Eagles first loss? Can Chiefs top Bills?

Will the Cowboys knock off the undefeated Eagles to win their fifth straight game on Sunday? Nick Shook highlights four underdogs he believes in heading into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE