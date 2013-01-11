2012 NFL.com All-Pro Team: Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller tabbed

The selection of the Pro Bowl roster is akin to a popularity contest in high school, with established names taking precedence over the performance and production of unheralded players. The All-Pro team, on the other hand, is a true representation of the top players in the NFL based on their efforts on the field.
With The Associated Press set to reveal the official 2012 All-Pro team on Saturday, I thought I would share my standouts. Decisions were based on my conclusions after spending the season attending games and studying the All-22 Coaches Film.
(Click on player name to see complete 2012 statistics.)