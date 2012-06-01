2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (RBs 31-45)

Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports
The Cowboys will begin OTAs in less than two weeks. The past two weeks have Mike McCarthy expecting Dak Prescott to be an active participant in them. Moreover, McCarthy believes his QB will be full-go by training camp in July.
The Packers are adding another quarterback to their roster. Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay is signing Kurt Benkert, who was trying out for the team at rookie minicamp. The move comes just two days after the team acquired Blake Bortles.
Najee Harris has always stood out on film. It's largely what made him the top recruit in the country and, four years later, the first RB selected in the draft. Just a couple days into rookie minicamp, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin can see exactly what has separated Harris from his peers.