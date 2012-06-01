2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (RBs 31-45)

Tate opened the 2011 campaign on fire, rushing for a combined 301 yards while averaging 22 carries over the first three weeks. But once Arian Foster returned from a bum hamstring, it was back to a reserve role for the Auburn product. Over his final 12 contests, Tate averaged just 7.2 carries and 53.4 yards on the ground. While he is clearly a talented runner, there's little chance that Tate will put a major dent into Foster's touches this season and beyond. That makes him tough to draft outside of the late rounds as a No. 4 fantasy runner. In fact, most of his value will come as a handcuff for owners lucky enough to land Foster in the first round.