2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (RBs 1-15)

Rookie running backs have failed to make a significant fantasy impact over the past three years, but Richardson seems poised to break that trend. Considered the best runner to come out of the college ranks since Adrian Peterson in 2007, Richardson is a three-down back who will come right in and see a prominent role for Browns coach Pat Shurmur. In fact, there's little doubt that the Alabama product will see a pretty intense workload (300 carries is possible) as the centerpiece of the Browns' offense. There is some risk in taking the rookie this high, as he's had a knee scope in the last six months and could miss Week 1 of the regular season. Still, it's going to be tough to pass on Richardson given he is one of the few backs not in a timeshare situation. He has the potential to be a No. 1 option in fantasy land, but the knee issues could see him drop a bit in drafts.