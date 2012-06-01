2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (LM 1-12)

Allen is as close to a sure thing as there is at the defensive lineman spot. In fact, he's averaged 13 sacks and 46 tackles throughout his eight-year NFL career. Then there are the things you probably don't know - he's had at least one interception in each of the past three years and recovered eight fumbles in that same stretch. He's also durable, having missed just three games in his entire career. Another 22-sack season, like Allen's 2011 campaign, probably isn't in the cards, but with six division games against the pass-happy Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, the total should be high again. Allen will be one of the first defensive linemen to come off the board in 2012.