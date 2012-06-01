2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (LM 1-12)

Sheard had a solid rookie season, racking up 8.5 sacks for the league's second-ranked passing defense. Just as impressive, however, was Sheard's knack for punching the ball out - he put up five forced fumbles in 2011. Of course, the question in fantasy circles is whether or not he'll suffer from a sophomore slump. In his second time through the AFC North, teams didn't seem to do any better stopping him than the first time, which is promising. But since he's still an unknown quantity, chances are he'll be worth no more than a late-round selection in drafts.