2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (Ks 1-12)

Kaeding's future in San Diego could be in jeopardy following a poor 2010 that was followed up by missing the 2011 campaign due to a torn ACL suffered on the opening kickoff of the year. The upside for the veteran is that he's had plenty of time to recover. The downside is that his replacement, Nick Novak, did an adequate job and will make less than half of what Kaeding is due in 2012. That means a kicker competition in camp is almost imminent. If the Chargers decide to keep Kaeding around, he has the ability to be a top-five fantasy kicker. But he's also just as likely to be unemployed, so be sure to keep tabs on his status over the summer.