2012 college football predictions: Heisman, BCS title, more

College football's top players are getting ready to show their stuff as the season kicks off this week. We asked NFL.com analysts with expertise in the college game to predict the national champion, the Heisman Trophy winner and much more.
Ranking contenders for NFC's No. 1 seed: Cowboys, Eagles most trustworthy candidates
With some of the NFC's top teams suffering setbacks in recent weeks, who do you trust most to emerge as the conference's No. 1 seed? Eric Edholm provides his ranking of the top eight contenders for the prize.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Ranking the 28 semifinalists
Adam Rank provides his ranking of the 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 -- including first-ballot hopefuls James Harrison, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas.
RB Index, Week 12: Cowboys have perfect blueprint for maximizing Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard
Maurice Jones-Drew has one thought about the Cowboys' usage of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in Zeke's return: Keep it even-steven! Plus, just how far did Pollard climb in MJD's RB rankings after his big Week 11 outing? See the full pecking order.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high
An established power rises to the top spot for the first time this season in Dan Hanzus' Power Rankings. Who rounds out the top five? How far do the Vikings and Jets fall? Check out the updated NFL pecking order, 1-32.
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears holding highest pick since 2017; Cardinals nearing top 10
Will the Bears be picking in the top five next year? Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide a look at the updated 2023 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.
The First Read, Week 12: Stellar defense driving Cowboys; Eagles in a lull; updated MVP rankings
Can Micah Parsons and Dallas' defense lift the Cowboys to playoff glory? Jeffri Chadiha digs into that storyline in this week's First Read. Plus, updated MVP rankings and who's up and who's down heading into Week 12.
NFL Week 11 heroes: Travis Kelce, Marcus Jones and Mike McCarthy among Sunday's biggest stars
Who came through with the most heroic performances in the 11th Sunday of the 2022 NFL season? Adam Schein gives credit where credit is due, lauding three quarterbacks, two head coaches, two electric returners and more.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs show they're poised for another deep playoff run
In the wake of the Chiefs' 30-27 win over the AFC West rival Chargers on Sunday night, Judy Battista spotlights how Patrick Mahomes and Co. have not skipped a beat despite all of the new faces on offense.
Six things I know or think I know so far in 2022 NFL season: Jets in trouble; Vikings will rebound
Are the Jets set to fizzle out after a promising start? Will the Vikings bounce back from their blowout loss to the Cowboys? Jim Trotter highlights three things he thinks he knows and three things he knows he knows so far in the 2022 NFL season.
NFL MVP dark horses: History for Justin Jefferson? Plus, Sauce Gardner's skill, Kadarius Toney's rebirth
In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks spotlights three dark-horse MVP candidates. Plus, an emerging star at the cornerback position and an overlooked deadline deal that could pay major dividends.
2023 NFL Draft: Team fits for top 25 Senior Bowl prospects in Week 12 of college football season
Could Kentucky's Will Levis be the Detroit Lions' quarterback of the future? Chad Reuter updates his ranking of the top 25 prospects for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, providing an ideal NFL team fit for each player.
NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss
Will the Jets FINALLY beat the Patriots? Can Jeff Saturday's Colts stay hot and hand the Eagles their second straight loss? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2022 season.
