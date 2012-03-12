2012 All-Free Agency Team: Building roster with available stars

Carl Nicks, New Orleans Saints: The value of offensive guards has improved immensely over the past few years, and Nicks is certain to cash in after emerging as one of the dominant players at the position. He absolutely obliterates defenders at the point of attack and his impressive display of strength and power earns rave reviews from coaches and scouts. If New Orleans doesn't reach an agreement with Nicks prior to the opening of free agency, one of its division rivals could make a strong play at the Pro Bowler to shift the balance of power in the NFC.