2011 Pro Bowl week schedule of events

Friday, Jan. 28
(All times local)
4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. -- Sunset on the Beach at Queen's Beach (Waikiki)
Relax on the beach and enjoy NFL highlights, the football classic The Blind Side, along with a special guest appearance by the Pro Bowl cheerleaders and mascots. Admission is free.
Saturday, Jan. 29
9 a.m.-noon -- NFL Pro Bowl 'Ohana Day Celebration at Aloha Stadium
(Presented by Verizon, GP Roadway Solutions and 1ClickHawaii)
Here's your chance to see both the AFC and NFC teams in action, enjoy fan contests, interviews, NFL video features, and a preview of the Pro Bowl game entertainment. All children are invited to sit in the Kid's Zone to enjoy special contests, prizes, inspirational presentations, and mascot mania. Admission is free.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. -- Pro Bowl Youth Football and Cheerleading Clinics at Kapiolani Park
Here's your chance to work with former NFL players and NFL cheerleaders to improve your skills on and off the field. Advanced registration required. Contact the Honolulu Boys and Girls Club or the Honolulu YMCA for registration information. Admission is free.
7 p.m.-10 p.m. -- Pro Bowl All-Star Block Party Waikiki at Kalakaua Avenue
(Presented by Verizon, Hyatt Regency Waikiki, Aston Hotels & Resorts, Wolfgang's Restaurant, and the City & County of Honolulu)
The ultimate NFL post-season celebration with five entertainment stages, the Island's hottest bands, NFL players, cheerleaders, mascots, local celebrities, great food, NFL merchandise, local crafts and special surprises. Admission is free.
Sunday, Jan. 30
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. -- Pro Bowl Touchdown Club at Aloha Stadium Lot 8B (North End)
(Presented by Verizon)
Food, drinks, entertainment and interactive games. The perfect pregame party location.
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. -- Official Pro Bowl Tailgate Party-"NFL Island Style" at Richardson Field
This is the place to be before the game. This year's party will feature great entertainment and delectable food. The tailgate party is held at Richardson Field, overlooking Pearl Harbor and walking distance from Aloha Stadium. Tickets available through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.
1:30 p.m. -- Pro Bowl Pregame Ceremonies at Aloha Stadium
Get into the stadium early to experience the spectacular pageantry of the NFL all-star game. This year's pregame show will celebrate the NFL season and kickoff the Super Bowl week with a special performance by the Goo Goo Dolls.
2 p.m. -- 2011 Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium
See the NFL All-Stars in action on the Aloha Stadium field -- it's a full day of football fun, superstar plays, and non-stop entertainment.
For updated Pro Bowl Information go to: www.nfl.com/probowl. To purchase 2011 Pro Bowl Game or Tailgate Party tickets log on to www.ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or go to at any Ticketmaster Ticket Center or the Aloha Stadium Box Office. Events subject to change.