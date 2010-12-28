2011 Pro Bowl rosters

Published: Dec 28, 2010 at 09:50 AM

Rosters by position

  • Asterisk denotes starter

The following players will not play in the Pro Bowl because of injury:Nnamdi Asomugha, Raiders; Tom Brady, Patriots; Lance Briggs, Chicago; Dwight Freeney, Colts; Antonio Gates, Chargers; DeSean Jackson, Eagles; Andre Johnson, Texans; Maurice Jones-Drew, Jaguars; Nick Mangold, Jets; Shaun O'Hara, Giants; Jason Peters, Eagles; Ed Reed, Ravens; Asante Samuel, Eagles; Richard Seymour, Raiders; Ndamukong Suh, Lions; Brian Urlacher, Bears; Patrick Willis, 49ers.

The follow player will not play in the Pro Bowl because of personal reasons:Kevin Williams, Vikings.

The following players will not play in the Pro Bowl because they are participating in Super Bowl XLV: Chad Clifton, Packers; Nick Collins, Packers; James Harrison, Steelers; Greg Jennings, Packers; Brett Keisel, Steelers; Clay Matthews, Packers; Troy Polamalu, Steelers; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers; Tramon Williams, Packers; Charles Woodson, Packers.

Rosters by team

  • Asterisk denotes starter

    Injury replacement

    % Replacement
    ^ Super Bowl participant
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons LB Barkevious Mingo arrested on child indecency charge

Atlanta Falcons LB ﻿Barkevious Mingo﻿ was arrested Thursday in Texas on a charge of "indecency with a child, sexual contact," per Arlington Police Department records.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Chiefs DE Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged Friday with felony possession of an assault weapon, the L.A. County District confirmed to NFL.com.
news

Larry Fitzgerald on coming back for 18th season in 2021: 'I haven't decided anything'

As speculation regarding his future rages on, Larry Fitzgerald addressed the matter on Friday. His answer is sure to provide more questions than answers as training camp draws near.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW