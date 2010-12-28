2011 Pro Bowl rosters

Rosters by position
- Asterisk denotes starter
The following players will not play in the Pro Bowl because of injury:Nnamdi Asomugha, Raiders; Tom Brady, Patriots; Lance Briggs, Chicago; Dwight Freeney, Colts; Antonio Gates, Chargers; DeSean Jackson, Eagles; Andre Johnson, Texans; Maurice Jones-Drew, Jaguars; Nick Mangold, Jets; Shaun O'Hara, Giants; Jason Peters, Eagles; Ed Reed, Ravens; Asante Samuel, Eagles; Richard Seymour, Raiders; Ndamukong Suh, Lions; Brian Urlacher, Bears; Patrick Willis, 49ers.
The follow player will not play in the Pro Bowl because of personal reasons:Kevin Williams, Vikings.
The following players will not play in the Pro Bowl because they are participating in Super Bowl XLV: Chad Clifton, Packers; Nick Collins, Packers; James Harrison, Steelers; Greg Jennings, Packers; Brett Keisel, Steelers; Clay Matthews, Packers; Troy Polamalu, Steelers; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers; Tramon Williams, Packers; Charles Woodson, Packers.
Rosters by team
Injury replacement% Replacement
^ Super Bowl participant
- Super Bowl participant's replacement