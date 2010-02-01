2010 Pro Bowl is most-watched NFL all-star game in a decade

12.3 million fans tuned in -- up 40 percent from 2009
Most-watched all-star game in cable history
Following a record-setting regular season and playoffs, the NFL posted the most-watched Pro Bowl in a decade.
The 2010 Pro Bowl, shown by ESPN on Sunday, was watched by an average of 12.3 million viewers, the most since the 2000 game (13.2 million viewers on ABC) and a 40 percent increase from last season (8.8 million viewers on NBC).
The 12.3 million viewers also represent the largest viewership for any all-star game ever on cable television.
This year, for the first time, the Pro Bowl was played in the Super Bowl city the week before the Super Bowl. The Pro Bowl at Sun Life Stadium in Miami drew 70,697 fans -- the highest attendance for the game in more than 50 years (1959).