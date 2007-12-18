2008 Pro Bowl teams to be announced Tuesday on NFL Network

Published: Dec 18, 2007 at 04:54 AM

The teams for the 2008 Pro Bowl will be announced at 4 p.m. (ET) Tuesday, December 18 on a special NFL Total Access 2008 NFL Pro Bowl Selection Show on NFL Network.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, with 842,167 votes, led all NFL All-Stars in balloting before voting came to an end on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (776,475 votes) ranked second overall heading into the final week of voting, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (740,302 votes), New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss (606,238 votes) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (604,027 votes) rounded out the top five on NFL.com. Romo received the highest number of votes from voters using Sprint's service.

The Pro Bowl will be played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday, February 10 and will be televised by FOX.

Fans who voted for their Pro Bowl players will then be able to enter for a chance to win a trip to Hawaii to attend the NFL Pro Bowl in the 2008 NFL Pro Bowl Sweepstakes sponsored by Sprint. The Grand Prize includes an all-expense paid 5-day, 4-night trip for the winner and one guest to the 2008 NFL Pro Bowl in Honolulu. In addition to air transportation, ground transportation, hotel accommodations and two game tickets, the winner and guests will experience an insider tour of the sidelines and locker room at Aloha Stadium. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. See NFL.com for details and official rules.

The AFC and NFC All-Star squads are made up of the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third towards determining the 43-man rosters that represent the American Football Conference and National Football Conference in the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes December 13-14.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

Listed below are the top 10 overall All-Star vote-getters and the players with the most votes at each position through December 4:

