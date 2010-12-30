2008 playoff picture

The seedings are set for the 2008 playoffs. Here is how the postseason shapes up:
Published: Dec 30, 2010 at 08:36 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news
Next Woman Up: Mindy Black, Director of Performance Nutrition for the Jacksonville Jaguars
In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Mindy Black discusses growing the organization's nutrition department, the importance of educating rookie classes from the jump and more.
Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99
Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.