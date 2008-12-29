2008 NFL Draft order

Published: Dec 29, 2008 at 11:30 AM

The Miami Dolphins will make the first choice of the 2008 NFL Draft on April 26-27.

The Dolphins' choice will be followed by the St. Louis Rams picking second and the Atlanta Falcons third, Oakland Raiders fourth, and the Kansas City Chiefs fifth. Atlanta won a coin toss with Oakland and Kansas City for the right to choose third. All three teams had identical 4-12 records in 2007.

Though Buffalo and Denver had the same strength of schedule, their tie for the 11th and 12th positions was broken by the conference tie-breaker. Since Denver defeated Buffalo in head-to-head competition, Buffalo is given priority in the draft order and will select in the 11th position.

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions also had the same strength of schedule. Their tie for the 14th and 15th positions was broken by the divisional tiebreaker. Since the Lions defeated the Bears twice in head-to-head competition, Chicago is given priority and will select in the 14th position.

The rest of the draft was determined based on playoff performance. This is the reason why several teams swapped positions, including the New York Giants, who fell to the bottom of the first round because of their Super Bowl win.

The New England Patriots lost pick No. 31 as a reprimand for illegally using videotape on the sidelines in a Week 1 victory over the Jets. The Giants moved up from the 32nd pick to 31st.

*Record and strength of schedule is for team originally slotted to draft in that position.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White out for season with torn ACL 

The Bills will be without one of their best defensive players for the remainder of the 2021 season. CB ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Buffalo's Thanksgiving win over the Saints.
news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt, OT Jack Conklin expected to return from IR, play vs. Ravens

The Browns are receiving two significant reinforcements precisely when they need them most. Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday he expects both RB Kareem Hunt (calf) and OT ﻿Jack Conklin﻿ (elbow) to be activated off IR and to play in Cleveland's Sunday night game against AFC North leader Baltimore.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 26

The Cowboys offensive gameplan could be in for changes due to a notable injury to a significant player. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.
news

Week 12 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Michael F. Florio breaks down the top fantasy football matchups for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW