2006 Motorola Coach of the Year

Head coach SEAN PAYTON of the New Orleans Saints is the Motorola NFL Coach of the Year. In 2006, Payton took over a New Orleans Saints team that was 3-13 in 2005. Stressing leadership and accountability, Payton led his Saints to a 10-6 record and the NFC South division title. Behind a league-leading 4,418 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes from quarterback Drew Brees, the Saints offense was the most explosive in the NFL. Rookie wide receiver Marques Colston caught 70 passes for 1,038 yards and eight touchdowns. Running back Deuce McAllister ran for 1,057 yards and 10 touchdowns. And rookie running back Reggie Bush accounted for more than 1,300 yards of offense and eight touchdowns. In addition to winning football games, Payton's Saints inspired the city of New Orleans during its ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Katrina. The Saints defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoffs to advance to their first NFC Championship Game, where they were defeated by the Chicago Bears.