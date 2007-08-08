 Skip to main content
Advertising

2006 Motorola Coach of the Year

Published: Aug 08, 2007 at 06:15 AM

NFL.com voters select Saints Head Coach Sean Payton as Motorola NFL Coach of the Year

Head coach SEAN PAYTON of the New Orleans Saints is the Motorola NFL Coach of the Year. In 2006, Payton took over a New Orleans Saints team that was 3-13 in 2005. Stressing leadership and accountability, Payton led his Saints to a 10-6 record and the NFC South division title. Behind a league-leading 4,418 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes from quarterback Drew Brees, the Saints offense was the most explosive in the NFL. Rookie wide receiver Marques Colston caught 70 passes for 1,038 yards and eight touchdowns. Running back Deuce McAllister ran for 1,057 yards and 10 touchdowns. And rookie running back Reggie Bush accounted for more than 1,300 yards of offense and eight touchdowns. In addition to winning football games, Payton's Saints inspired the city of New Orleans during its ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Katrina. The Saints defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoffs to advance to their first NFC Championship Game, where they were defeated by the Chicago Bears.

Payton was selected as Motorola NFL Coach of the Year from among three finalists by voters on NFL.com. The other finalists were head coaches ERIC MANGINI of the New York Jets and ANDY REID of the Philadelphia Eagles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, to participate in Seahawks' rookie camp

The Seattle Seahawks have invited Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to participate in their rookie minicamp next weekend, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
news

Texans announce WR Tank Dell sustained minor wound from shooting Saturday night, released from hospital

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell sustained minor wounds in a shooting in Sanford, Florida on Saturday night, the team announced in a statement Sunday. According to Houston, Dell "has been released from the hospital and is in good spirits."
news

Joe Milton ready to compete in crowded Patriots QB room, says position switch 'will never happen'

Speaking after being drafted by the New England Patriots on Saturday, former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton discussed joining a crowded quarterback room and not wanting to change positions.
news

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says team continues 'to have great dialogue' about Justin Jefferson deal

The Minnesota Vikings have their new quarterback, and all that is left is to lock down Justin Jefferson. Speaking after the draft, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah seems hopeful a deal will get done. 