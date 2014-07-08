20 things fantasy owners should know before drafting

USC wideouts don't translate too often in the NFL. All right Trojan fans, let the hate tweets flow! Since 2000, a USC wide receiver has recorded 1,000-plus yards just five times. The last one to do it was Steve Smith, who posted 1,220 yards for the New York Giants in 2009. He's also the last Trojans receiver to go over 1,000 yards in the last 11 years! So for those of you who might be all gung ho on Robert Woods or Marqise Lee, well, you might want to think again before drafting them too soon.