$2 hot dogs? Free refills? New Falcons stadium gets us

When your favorite team is prepping to move into a shiny new facility called Mercedes-Benz Stadium, your first inclination might be to assume any visit will double as an atomic blast to your bank account.
But that won't be the case for Falcons fans apparently. In a post on MercedesBenzStadium.com titled "NEW STADIUM REVOLUTIONIZING GUEST EXPERIENCE", we learn that the new facility -- slated to open in 2017 -- will sell non-alcoholic drinks, hot dogs, pretzels and popcorn for just $2. Peanuts, pizza, nachos and waffle fries will go for $3. And a 12 oz. domestic beer -- the cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems -- will set you back a wholly manageable $5.
"We focused from the beginning on building a unique fan experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a goal of helping those who visit to leave the stadium with great memories shared with family and friends, not aggravation and frustration about their experience," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said.
"We have listened to the concerns of the fans on the food and beverage experience and have responded to those concerns in a way that honors our commitment to providing the best possible fan experience at our events."
Blank's camp calls it "street pricing". Additionally, there will be a 65 percent increase in points-of-sale -- a.k.a. many more concessions stands -- than are currently available at the Georgia Dome, the Falcons' home since 1992. All prices will be in whole dollars, another effort to increase efficiency.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be home to both the Falcons and Atlanta United FC, a Major League Soccer expansion team. The building looks pretty cool.