1998 NFC Championship

Published: Jan 16, 2008 at 11:30 AM

Falcons 30, Vikings 27 (OT)
Minneapolis -- Jan. 17, 1999 -- Although Atlanta had captured the NFC West with an impressive 14-2 mark, the Vikings came into this game a prohibitive favorite. And with good reason. Minnesota had finished the regular season at 15-1 -- matching San Francisco (1984) and Chicago (1985) for most wins in a season -- and its nine home victories were by an average of 23 points.

Yet when the Vikings had the chance to put away the Falcons with two minutes to go in regulation, Gary Anderson (who had made 44 straight field goal attempts) misfired on a 38-yard kick, leaving things tied and sending the game into overtime. Atlanta seized on the opportunity. The Falcons drove 70 yards in seven plays to set up Morten Andersen's game-winning 38-yard field goal.

It marked the first time in NFL history that a 15-win team failed to capture the conference championship as well. Atlanta would fall to Denver, 34-19, in Super Bowl XXXIII.

