1995 Cleveland Browns a sign of greatness to come

The 1995 Cleveland Browns were a team literally and figuratively at a crossroads: Entering their final year in Cleveland before moving to Baltimore and being rebranded as the Ravens, the Browns were led in 1995 by a young head coach named Bill Belichick and a talented staff that would go on to make a huge impact in the league. "A Football Life: Cleveland 95" takes you back to that time with rarely seen footage from NFL Films.