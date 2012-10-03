1995 Cleveland Browns a sign of greatness to come

Published: Oct 02, 2012 at 08:24 PM

The 1995 Cleveland Browns were a team literally and figuratively at a crossroads: Entering their final year in Cleveland before moving to Baltimore and being rebranded as the Ravens, the Browns were led in 1995 by a young head coach named Bill Belichick and a talented staff that would go on to make a huge impact in the league. "A Football Life: Cleveland 95" takes you back to that time with rarely seen footage from NFL Films. Catch the premiere tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Here's what else is on tap Wednesday:

» Get a head start on the latest football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier discusses his team's surprising 3-1 start.

Schein: Crystal ball for 2-2 teams

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Four weeks into the 2012 campaign, 10 teams are 2-2. Adam Schein predicts each one's fate for the rest of the season. **More ...**

» If you missed Sunday night's NFC East battle between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles -- or if you just want to see it again -- NFL Network has you covered with "NFL Replay" at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL.com's Gil Brandt reveals 10 first-quarter surprise players.

» Ian Rapoport's Rap Sheet Rankings previews all the Week 5 games, including the return of the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry.

» Bucky Brooks looks ahead to Thursday night's game in St. Louis, which features the Rams against one of the NFL's three undefeated teams, the Arizona Cardinals (NFL Network, 8 p.m. ET).

» With the "Start Tim Tebow" movement sensing real opportunity, our Jeff Darlington reports on the New York Jets' backup quarterback.

» Michael Fabiano offers fantasy guidance in his weekly Start 'Em, Sit 'Em column.

» It's not too late to start a fantasy football team on NFL.com.

» Happy birthday to Baltimore Ravens WR Anquan Boldin, who turns 32 on Wednesday.

