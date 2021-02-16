17th Annual Run Rich Run Continues to Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

As Rich Eisen announced on the Super Bowl LV edition of NFL GameDay Morning, Run Rich Run returns for the 17th year raising money and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.®

While Eisen may not be running his traditional 40-yard dash in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine this year, the Run Rich Run campaign invites fans to run a "40" in any way they choose – whether that be a 40-yard dash, 40 steps, 40 minutes or even running 40 errands for a neighbor in need. Additionally, fans are encouraged to submit their "40" videos on social media using the hashtag #RunYour40.

Run Rich Run has served as a fitting conclusion to NFL Network's coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine since 2004. Eisen began supporting St. Jude through Run Rich Run fundraising six years ago and has raised approximately $2.5 million to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Fans around the globe have since rallied around Eisen's passion for this cause, knowing that not only will it be fun to participate, but their generous donations support research and treatment toward a cure for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Continued participation will ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Since 2012, the NFL has partnered with St. Jude through NFL PLAY 60, which is the "Official Champion of Play" at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. As the League's national youth health and wellness campaign encouraging youth to get physically active for 60 minutes a day, the NFL PLAY 60 initiative helps patients and families at St. Jude cope with serious illnesses through play therapy, peer interaction and other activities.

For Eisen, he will still run his traditional 40-yard dash. Stay tuned for more details on when that will take place.