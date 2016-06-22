16 bold fantasy football predictions for 2016

So I totally get that you would want to brag. Not that you should brag. Because some of you need to practice some decorum. And by some of you, I'm of course talking about Le'Veon Bell who showed no chill this week in the wake of the Cleveland Cavaliers impressive championship. (Though in hindsight, the prediction was not as impressive as LeBron James rocking an Ultimate Warrior T-shirt. I loved the double-ended message sent here. Not only did he rock a super-cool wrestling tee which is always acceptable, he also slammed the Warriors, who kind of had it coming. Seriously, the Dubs pulled a pretty subtle heel turn during these finals. Everybody loved the Dubs up until Game 6. Actually, it was the (Richard) punch in Game 4. From that moment, it snowballed with Steph Curry throwing a tantrum and his mouth piece, which was overshadowed by Ayesha Curry going on a Twitter rant about how the NBA is fixed. That was some serious Christina Rice territory (read once in a while, millennials). And side note on Ayesha. If Steph was on "The Bachelor" and he had a hometown where he took Ayesha to meet his mother, wouldn't you be all, "Wow, the mom is much hotter?" You would, right? I don't think this is new territory. By the way, I also hate to give Producer TD credit [for real], but he has a point here with how the Warriors have escaped any criticism. It's not the best take, but pretty good for TD. Like a baby fawn walking for the first time.