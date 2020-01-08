15-person centennial slate for HOF revealed Jan. 15 on NFLN

The Class of 2020 will consist of 20 members. The Centennial Slate includes 10 Seniors (players who last played more than 25 seasons ago), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach), and two Coaches (who last coached more than five seasons ago) and were voted on from a list of 38 Finalists. The Centennial Blue-Ribbon Panel scrutinized nearly 300 nominees in the process.