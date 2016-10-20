15 must-read fantasy football stats for Week 7

Fantasy Impact: It should come as no surprise that LeSean McCoy is in my RB1-3 range this week, but I want to talk about his hamstring. McCoy didn't finish practice on Wednesday due to a tight hamstring and now looks like a game-time decision at best. This is a situation to keep a close eye on, as if Mike Gillislee gets the start his value will sky rocket. Also, if you are looking for a quarterback, Tyrod Taylor is in my QB11-14 range, and he would also get a little bump if Shady were to sit. Right now, Taylor is averaging 39 rushing yards per game which would likely increase without McCoy.