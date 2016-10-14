15 must-read fantasy football stats for Week 6

Fantasy Impact:Carson Palmer is my No. 7 quarterback option this week in all formats of fantasy play. Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson both should benefit from this game script, where the Cardinals should have one of the highest point totals on the week. Both are in the top-five at their positions, though I will say Johnson's projection isn't as insanely good as it has been in past weeks given the Jets' ability to stop the run. That being said, considering Johnson's pass-catching upside and a favorable script, I still think he ends up near the top of the running back heap. I also have John Brown slated to over perform our expectations of him, those deep passes and his recent uptick in targets (don't look at the Stanton game) all suggest that we could see tons of upside from him.