15 must-read fantasy football stats for Week 4

Fantasy Impact:Travis Kelce leads the Chiefs with 197 receiving yards off of a team-high 17 receptions and a touchdown. Alex Smith has a passer rating of 121.6 when targeting Kelce so far this season. I bring up Kelce to help show the difference in the Smith-to-Maclin connection this year versus last. Smith's passer rating when targeting Maclin currently sits at 66.1, down 45.8 from last year's 111.9 mark. Kelce's seven targets per game this season is tracking higher than his 6.25 average last. Maclin's 9.6 target average is also tracking higher than his 7.75 average last season, but the fantasy production hasn't followed ... yet. I think this is the week we see Maclin produce the numbers we think of for him, in a game where KC could be playing from behind. I rate him as my No. 11 wide receiver for the week. Also, Kelce is my No. 3 tight end (duh).