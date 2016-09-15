15 must-read fantasy football stats for Week 2

Fantasy Impact: OK, so that's more of a trivia point than a predictive stat, but if you're picking receivers against the Browns defense, and you should probably try to do this (they allowed 7.3 passing yards per play last week to the Eagles in Carson Wentz' debut, 12th-worst in the league) I actually think both Mike Wallace and Steve Smith Sr. are worth a look. Smith's nine targets were the team-high last week against the Bills, despite earning only 19 yards on five receptions. Wallace saw six targets and caught three of them including the 66 yarder for his touchdown, but I wouldn't be surprised if Smith found the end zone this week.