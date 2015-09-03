15 fantasy waiver-wire sleeper targets before Week 1

I admittedly wasn't a huge Matt Jones fan during the NFL Draft, but boy, has he won me over since then. Jones looks electric, showing great burst and balance for a bigger back. He has become one of my favorite late-round fliers to target when I'm still drafting, and if he's available in leagues, I've been racing to the waiver wire to pick him up. Look, I love Alfred Morris too, but it's been clear that his team does not (especially around the goal line). Jones has been so impressive in the preseason that the team envisions him and Morris as a "physical tandem" in the backfield. Jones probably won't have flex value out of the gate, but don't be surprised if he starts making some noise in the fantasy world as the season progresses.