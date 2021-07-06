15 and the Mahomies Foundation teaming with USA Football to host youth football coach clinics, award grants

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- It was announced today that the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, founded by Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, has partnered with USA Football to enhance the youth football experiences of kids throughout the greater Kansas City area this season.

15 and the Mahomies is dedicated to improving the lives of children. USA Football is the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The 2019 NFL MVP will team with USA Football to host three free youth football coach clinics and award grants to youth football leagues across the Eastern Kansas/Western Missouri region this summer.

In honor of Mahomes' jersey number, there will be 15 area youth leagues that will earn a $2,000 operating grant. Youth football programs may complete an online grant application now through July 14.

Coaches may register at no cost for any of USA Football's three coaching clinics online:

Tuesday, July 27 (6-9 p.m.): Homefield Olathe, 2115 E Kansas City Road, Olathe, KS 66061

Saturday, July 31 (9 a.m.-noon): Webb City (Mo.) High School, 621 N Madison Street, Webb City, MO 64870

Saturday, August 7 (9 a.m.-noon) Park Hill High School, 7701 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64153

"Smart coaching can make a lasting and positive impact on kids and their sports development," said Mahomes. "I'm happy to partner with USA Football to support healthy football practices for coaches and youth athletes across the KC region."

"Patrick's commitment to kids through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is immense and uncommon," USA Football CEO & Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck said. "We value Patrick's friendship and love of the game to deliver best-in-class coach training and grants to help elevate youth football programs throughout Greater Kansas City."

Coach clinics will teach principles of USA Football's Football Development Model, designed to help coaches teach youth athletes based on their age, the skill they are learning and the football game types they play. Kids enjoy the fun and fitness of football through USA Football's model while learning the sport in a progression that best suits them.

USA Football Master Trainers leading the coach clinics are Webb City (Mo.) High School head coach John RodErique and retired Rockwood (Mo.) Summit High School head coach Mike Bellars. Roderique, a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, has led his Cardinals to a Missouri-record 12 state championships. Bellars, inducted into the Metro St. Louis Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017, led Summit to 104 victories and 12 district titles.

About 15 and The Mahomies Foundation: The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children through initiatives that focus on education, health, wellness, underserved communities, and other charitable causes. It was established by Super Bowl LIV MVP, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2019. Learn more about our mission and programming at www.15andthemahomies.org.