13 things you need to know from Wednesday's OTAs

Just five NFL teams passed for more net yards than the Philadelphia Eagles' duo of Mark Sanchez and Nick Foles last season.
Whether it's Sanchez or Sam Bradfordunder center to open the season, that raw production is likely to decline in 2015.
Running backs coach Duce Staley emphasized Wednesday that the Eagles' offseason plans revolved around re-establishing a dominant ground attack similar to the one that led the league in 2013.
"We want to get back to just taking over the line of scrimmage," Staley said, via Philly Mag. "You do that of course with the offensive line. And you do that with good running backs."
"He's a perfect fit for us," Staley explained. "Exactly what we want to do -- full steam ahead, downhill. That's what we're preaching every day. One, two, three, four yards and a cloud of dust. And all the backs that we have, they're able to do that."
Although Murray is the favorite to lead the backfield in carries, he won't come close to the 497 touches he shouldered in Dallas last season.
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur made it clear that Ryan Mathews will be heavily involved in a timeshare backfield.
"They're two really fine players," Shurmur said, via the Delaware County Daily Times. "They're two guys that have been starters in places that they've been and they're going to come here and kind of share the role which is, when you think about it, I think that's terrific that that's their mindset."
When healthy, Murray and Mathews are among the game's most effective north-south, tackle-breaking hammers. This duo's decisive, one-cut-and-go style is perfectly suited for Chip Kelly's power-spread offense.
Here's what else we learned during Wednesday's OTAs:
- The least surprising news of the week? A monstrous, 6-foot-7 Jimmy Grahamhas been unstoppable in non-contact offseason red-zone drills.
- The Chiefs' latest attempt at upgrading the league's worst wide receiver corps involves a position switch for De'Anthony Thomas, who has moved from the running backs room to the wideouts. It will be interesting to see if Andy Reid can incorporate the speedy Thomas as more than a gimmick big-play threat.
- Redskins left tackle Trent Williams recently discovered that the foot injury sustained in the season finale is a torn deltoid ligament. Although no surgery is needed, he's expected to be sidelined until training camp.
- Chargers receiver Malcom Floyd suggested this could be his final season in the NFL. "I've got four kids and it's taking time away from them," Floyd said. "So I'm thinking about shutting it down at the end of this season."
- Keep an eye on former Colts and Broncos tight end Jacob Tamme as a potential starter in Atlanta. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution cited Tamme as the player who has stood out the most so far this offseason.
- Fantasy football alert: Ravens running back Justin Forsett expects a bigger role in the passing game under new coordinator Marc Trestman, who called the plays for Matt Forte's 176 receptions over the past two years in Chicago.
- Don't forget Ravens journeyman wide receiver Kamar Aiken in the hunt for the starting job opposite Steve Smith. Running with the first-team offense, Aiken impressed in Wednesday's practice while first-round pick Breshad Perriman worked with the second team.
- After drafting tight end Maxx Williams in the second round, coach John Harbaugh insisted Wednesday that he's not counting Dennis Pitta out "at all" this season. It's still too early to tell if Pitta will make a successful comeback from a second major hip surgery.
- The Raiders waived/injured seventh-round return specialist Andre Debose with an Achilles tear. Former Broncos returner Trindon Holliday was signed to replace him.
- Veteran linebacker Curtis Lofton predicts that a bulked-up Khalil Mack will be a "monster" this season. The Raiders' second-year pass rusher is a top candidate for our "Making the Leap" list next month.
- Giants middle linebacker Jon Beason had high praise for safety Landon Collins, noting that the second-round pick has "come in and looked every bit as good as he did every Saturday at Alabama."
- Jordan Matthews told reporters that former Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell has been "kicking my butt out here." Matthews also disclosed that Maxwell was "easily" the toughest cornerback he played against last season.
- Even with Adrian Peterson back in the fold, Teddy Bridgewater concedes it's too early to talk about the Vikings as a surprise playoff contender this season.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Cam Newton's massive extension and the return of Adrian Peterson. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.