12 fantasy waiver-wire gems to pick up before Week 1

With Matt Jones (shoulder) on the shelf until the regular season and seventh-rounder Keith Marshall (elbow) on IR, undrafted rookie Rob Kelley made the most of his opportunities this preseason (38 carries, 198 rush yards, 5.2 ypc average), and likely sealed himself not only a roster spot, but potentially a larger role in this backfield in the regular season. Jones' rookie season was largely forgettable aside from his Week 2 explosion and case of fumbilitis, but his ADP kept soaring all offseason. That was until he suffered his shoulder injury and his ADP corrected. He is dealing with an AC joint sprain, an injury that can linger (just ask Randall Cobb last year). While Kelley was running mostly against backups in the preseason, he flashes the feet, vision, and finishing ability of a starting-caliber NFL back. His one downside is a lack of breakaway speed (4.68 40-yard dash), but he can still be a productive fantasy rusher without that. Kelley's drumbeat around the organization has been building for awhile now, with some even positing that he should be the Week 1 starter. Whether or not Kelley actually earns meaningful snaps in the regular season remains to be seen, but his ability and the uncertainty surrounding this backfield make him well worth a pickup before the season officially starts. If he doesn't get work, he'll be an easy drop. But if he does show up and start producing, he'll be a lot harder to pick up once EVERYONE sees him do it in the regular season. Be ahead of the curve and grab him now if you can.