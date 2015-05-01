11 takeaways from Day 2: Cowboys go boom or bust

Nebraska pass-rusher Randy Gregory was already the most interesting story going into Day 2 of the NFL Draft. And then he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.
Adding Gregory to an offseason haul that also includes suspended defensive end Greg Hardy, the Cowboys have opened the door to questions about how they acquire players. But this is an organization that has always given second-and-third chances to players with off-field concerns. Ultimately, Gregory could be the best pure-pass rusher in the draft. And the Cowboys saw value in taking him with the No. 60 overall pick.
The Cowboys have become far more athletic over the last two days by adding UConn cornerback Byron Jones and Gregory. Their pass rush could turn from a weakness to a strength next season, especially if last year's second-round pick DeMarcus Lawrence develops.
Jerry Jones always wants to win, but it feels like "win now" mode more than ever with Tony Romo turning 35. Gregory was the ultimate boom-or-bust pick for the ultimate boom-or-bust franchise.
- NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport has been talking up the New Orleans Saints' interest in drafting a successor to Drew Brees dating back to the 2014 season. Coach Sean Payton largely dismissed those "splash" reports, and then invested a third-round pick in Colorado State quarterback Garrett Grayson.
This is only the second quarterback drafted in the Payton era, and the other one (Sean Canfield) was a seventh-round pick. Brees isn't at the end of the line yet, but the Saints want another option just in case.
- Atlanta coach Dan Quinn has final say on his roster, and they are definitely starting to look more like the Seahawks. The Falcons took a big cornerback (Jalen Collins) and a big-play threat at running back in Tevin Coleman. Look for Devonta Freeman and Coleman to form a committee at running back this year.
- The Buccaneers have drafted nine players since Lovie Smith took over at coach. They all play offense.
- Landon Collins to the Giants was perhaps the easiest pick to see coming on Day 2. The Giants had only one safety on the roster, and Collins fits the physical style that Steve Spagnuolo likes. Collins just has to prove he can cover enough to survive in coverage at the pro level.
- In a deep draft for running backs, it was a big surprise that Alabama's T.J. Yeldonwent third at the position. He went No. 36 overall and becomes the presumptive starter in Jacksonville.
- The Browns continued their desire to "build a bully" by taking a tough player in defensive end Nate Orchard, and a quick running back in Duke Johnson. It's a surprise that Cleveland still hasn't taken a receiver.
- I loved David Johnson throughout the draft process as a big back that could do everything well, including in the passing game. He landed in Arizona, the perfect spot to make an early impact.
- As Chris Wesseling pointed out in his Day 2 Winners and Losers column, the Titans finally have an identity. Marcus Mariota and new pickup Dorial Green-Beckham could make their passing game fun to watch again for the first time since the salad days of Vince Young.
- Congratulations to Hobart and William Smith's Ali Marpet. The No. 61 overall pick went to Tampa and is now the highest-drafted player from a Division III school in NFL history.
