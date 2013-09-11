10 things you didn't know about Trent Richardson

Published: Sep 10, 2013 at 08:00 PM

The Indianapolis Colts rocked the football world Wednesday when they traded their first round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns for star running back Trent Richardson.

While the sports world reacts to the news, we wanted to give Colts fans a chance to get to know the newest player to don the Speed Blue and White. Here are ten things you likely didn't know about Trent Richardson

10. He spends a lot of time in his "cave"

At 5' 9" and 225 pounds, it's clear Richardson is no stranger to the weight room. In fact, he's there so often he refers to it as his "cave."Colts fans won't even need to ask Richardson this question.

9. The only thing bigger than his biceps, is his heart

A mere 10 days before the 2012 NFL Draft, when Richardson was selected No. 3 overall by the Cleveland Browns, he stepped away from making his dream come true to help make the dream of a high school cancer survivor come true. He was her date to the prom.

8. He's a style maven

Not only did Richardson rock a bold suit when he accompanied Courtney Alvis to her Senior Prom, but he threw down on red carpet for the 2nd Annual NFL Honors (see right). Colts fans can look forward to seeing the same swagger in Indy real soon.

7. He's not afraid of the spotlight

Richardson joined a running list of NFL luminaries when he appeared on the season 4 premiere of FX's hit show, "The League," and held his own with some of the funniest actors on television.

6. He's a fan of the slow jam (and boy bands)

ESPN The Magazine published the Spotify playlists of a number of top athletes, including Richardson. While Richardson's playlist features the usual suspects of upbeat and testosterone-pumping rap songs he closes it out with none other than..."A Song for Mama" by Boyz II Men? An interesting choice, but perhaps he'll swap it out for "Bye, Bye, Bye" as an ode to the Browns.

5. He's a family man

Richardson missed practice last October to be present for the birth of his third daughter. Cue the "awwws" from female Colts fans.

4. He's from the same high school as a Hall of Fame running back

3. He knows sign language

2. His name makes some interesting anagrams

Alright, we're reaching a bit here, but check out some of the interesting ways Trent Richardson can be arranged:

Drastic Northern

Ranch or Tridents

Nerd Intro Charts

Thin Carrot Nerds

Perhaps Colts fans can adopt one of these monikers as the name for their new T-Rich fan club.

1. He has now made this commercial out-of-date

You've undoubtedly seen it a hundred times by now. The great commercial the NFL produced for Fantasy Football where T-Rich puts a fantasy player on his shoulders... in a Browns jersey. Oh well, "Only winners get wings," is still true. I'm sure T-Rich, and the Colts faithful, are hoping for many, many wings in their future together.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

