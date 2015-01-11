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10 players honored as champs of NFL Punt, Pass & Kick Finals

Published: Jan 11, 2015 at 08:21 AM

Ten young athletes among a field of 40 national finalists from across the United States posted champion finishes in the NFL PUNT, PASS & KICK National Finals today in Seattle.

Finalists competed separately in five age divisions at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash. The top scorer in each group was crowned national champion.

The 10 national champions were recognized for their achievement live during Fox Network's telecast of the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. All 40 finalists were provided airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets to Seahawks-Panthers game.

Competitors launched two punts, two passes and two kicks with scores based on distance and accuracy (in feet). The best score from each activity was tabulated to determine the athlete's total. Youngsters advanced to the national finals through local, sectional and team championship competitions held throughout the NFL regular season. The top four scorers in each age group from across the country qualified as national finalists.

Established in 1961, the NFL Punt, Pass & Kick program is managed by USA Football, the sport's national governing body. It is one of the nation's largest grassroots sports skills competitions.

NFL stars -- including current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Troy Aikman and Dan Marino -- competed in the Punt, Pass & Kick program as youngsters.

"USA Football and the NFL congratulate all 40 national finalists and our 10 national champions in particular," USA Football Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck said. "The enthusiasm of today's participants exudes the same energy as those of more than 50 years ago, marking another fun and exciting finish for all involved in Punt, Pass & Kick."

Finalists are listed along with the NFL teams that hosted their regional competition:

Boys 6-7

Girls 6-7

Boys 8-9

Girls 8-9

Boys 10-11

Girls 10-11

Boys 12-13

Girls 12-13

Boys 14-15

Girls 14-15

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