10 moves that could shape landscape of 2011 season

Though Sidney Rice has had his share of injury woes, Minnesota can't mess around. It needs to bring him back. The big-bodied wide receiver is a difference-maker that a young quarterback like Christian Ponder needs. Sure, the Vikings have Percy Harvin, but his history of migraine headaches could limit him from time to time. What else is there on the edge? Plus, Harvin works much better in the slot. With Rice out, the offense became forced and predictable last season. If the Vikings let Rice walk, they better be ready for the Bears or some other rival to scoop him up and give their so-so secondary fits.