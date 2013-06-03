10 breakout players to target

Published: Jun 03, 2013 at 04:42 AM

Draft kit | Sleepers | Deep Sleepers | Busts | Bargains | Strategies

Danny Amendola, WR, New England Patriots: It's not fair to slap the "Wes Welker 2.0" tag on Amendola since the new Patriots receiver can line up in more slots than the old Patriots wideout. In fact, it's that ability to play both out wide and in the slot that should make Amendola a more valuable option in 2013. Oh, and catching passes from Tom Brady. That's good, too.

Pierre Garcon, WR, Washington Redskins: It looked for all the world like Garcon and Robert Griffin III had something special going. For a half. Then Garcon was injured. Nonetheless, he's a speedy playmaker and has a rapport with Washington's franchise QB. If both can stay on the field, there's the potential for huge numbers.

Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers: Cobb was a surprise to most fantasy owners in 2012, thanks to his ability to make plays as a receiver and a runner. He won't sneak up on anyone this year, but he won't need to. His speed -- and a quarterback who can set him up to use it -- will make Cobb hard for opposing defenses to catch up with this season.

C.J. Spiller, RB, Buffalo Bills: The Bills seem stubborn to give up the idea of a running back rotation, but there's little doubt that Spiller is going to lead the way. It's arguable that last season was Spiller's breakout, but with a chance to start all 16 games in 2013, fantasy owners have a right to want more.

Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts: Most people expected good things from Luck on Day One. And he didn't disappoint. But with a season under his belt, fantasy owners should expect the young quarterback to make a big leap forward in Year Two. The best news about Andrew Luck? The Colts added help along the offensive line to keep their star quarterback upright in the pocket.

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Wilson is another player who made a big splash in 2012 and has left fantasy owners wanting more in 2013. He has all the pieces around him to be successful -- a good defense, a quality running back and a brand new playmaking receiver by the name of...

Percy Harvin, WR, Seattle Seahawks: After cutting his teeth in Minnesota, Harvin now works in a more complete offense in Seattle. He will add extra firepower to a potent offensive attack as the Seahawks will try to find creative ways to get him the football.

Trent Richardson, RB, Cleveland Browns: The featured running back is an endangered species in the NFL, but Richardson is a new face among a dying breed. The Browns plan to make him the focal point of their offense and with no clear-cut challengers on the depth chart, Richardson should have plenty of chances to top 1,000 rushing yards and once again post double-digit touchdowns.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Hilton was a pleasant fantasy surprise during his rookie season. Now he has a year under his belt and a stud quarterback who should only get better in his second season. With opposing defenses likely to focus on a resurgent Reggie Wayne, that should open up more opportunities for a guy who is a big play waiting to happen.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. You can find him on Twitter @MarcasG.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

2022 NFL Draft: 11 takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's conference call

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah answered questions for an hour and a half on Thursday, previewing the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30 on NFL Network/ESPN/ABC) during a media conference call. As you might expect, he offered insight on some of the juiciest draft scuttlebutt.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW