10 breakout players to target

Danny Amendola, WR, New England Patriots: It's not fair to slap the "Wes Welker 2.0" tag on Amendola since the new Patriots receiver can line up in more slots than the old Patriots wideout. In fact, it's that ability to play both out wide and in the slot that should make Amendola a more valuable option in 2013. Oh, and catching passes from Tom Brady. That's good, too.