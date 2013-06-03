10 breakout players to target

Danny Amendola, WR, New England Patriots: It's not fair to slap the "Wes Welker 2.0" tag on Amendola since the new Patriots receiver can line up in more slots than the old Patriots wideout. In fact, it's that ability to play both out wide and in the slot that should make Amendola a more valuable option in 2013. Oh, and catching passes from Tom Brady. That's good, too.
Pierre Garcon, WR, Washington Redskins: It looked for all the world like Garcon and Robert Griffin III had something special going. For a half. Then Garcon was injured. Nonetheless, he's a speedy playmaker and has a rapport with Washington's franchise QB. If both can stay on the field, there's the potential for huge numbers.
Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers: Cobb was a surprise to most fantasy owners in 2012, thanks to his ability to make plays as a receiver and a runner. He won't sneak up on anyone this year, but he won't need to. His speed -- and a quarterback who can set him up to use it -- will make Cobb hard for opposing defenses to catch up with this season.
C.J. Spiller, RB, Buffalo Bills: The Bills seem stubborn to give up the idea of a running back rotation, but there's little doubt that Spiller is going to lead the way. It's arguable that last season was Spiller's breakout, but with a chance to start all 16 games in 2013, fantasy owners have a right to want more.
Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts: Most people expected good things from Luck on Day One. And he didn't disappoint. But with a season under his belt, fantasy owners should expect the young quarterback to make a big leap forward in Year Two. The best news about Andrew Luck? The Colts added help along the offensive line to keep their star quarterback upright in the pocket.
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Wilson is another player who made a big splash in 2012 and has left fantasy owners wanting more in 2013. He has all the pieces around him to be successful -- a good defense, a quality running back and a brand new playmaking receiver by the name of...
Percy Harvin, WR, Seattle Seahawks: After cutting his teeth in Minnesota, Harvin now works in a more complete offense in Seattle. He will add extra firepower to a potent offensive attack as the Seahawks will try to find creative ways to get him the football.
Trent Richardson, RB, Cleveland Browns: The featured running back is an endangered species in the NFL, but Richardson is a new face among a dying breed. The Browns plan to make him the focal point of their offense and with no clear-cut challengers on the depth chart, Richardson should have plenty of chances to top 1,000 rushing yards and once again post double-digit touchdowns.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Hilton was a pleasant fantasy surprise during his rookie season. Now he has a year under his belt and a stud quarterback who should only get better in his second season. With opposing defenses likely to focus on a resurgent Reggie Wayne, that should open up more opportunities for a guy who is a big play waiting to happen.