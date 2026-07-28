Vikings suspend DBs coach Gerald Alexander for three weeks following drunken driving charge

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have suspended defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander for three weeks without pay following a drunken driving charge for an incident earlier this year.

The Vikings announced the punishment Tuesday as they began training camp. Alexander's suspension began Friday and will be in effect until Aug. 13, two days before their first preseason game at the New York Giants.

"I take full responsibility for the situation I put myself in and apologize for not meeting the mark," Alexander said in a statement released by the Vikings. "I know it's unacceptable. I understand the suspension and am committed to learning from the matter and ensuring I come back a better version of myself."

Alexander, who was also given the title of defensive passing game coordinator, was hired in February to replace Daronte Jones, who became defensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders.

According to Hennepin County court records, Alexander pled guilty July 16 to a gross misdemeanor charge of third degree driving while impaired for refusal to submit to a chemical test. A fourth degree driving while impaired charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 48 hours of community service, placed on two years of unsupervised probation and fined $603.