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Tyler Allgeier on Cardinals drafting fellow RB Jeremiyah Love: 'No point in being a jerk about it'

Published: Jul 31, 2026 at 09:17 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Tyler Allgeier splashed onto the scene in Atlanta in 2022 as a fifth-round pick who galloped for 1,035 yards with a 4.9 yards-per-carry average on 210 totes. The following spring, the Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson No. 8 overall. Allgeier would slowly lose carries to one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL.

In the spring, the 26-year-old signed a free-agent deal in Arizona with an eye on being the top back alongside veteran James Conner, who was coming off a season-ending injury. A month later, the Cardinals drafted Jeremiyah Love No. 3 overall. Allgeier is back to being a complementary back to a young, explosive weapon.

For his part, Allgeier harbors no ill will about the situation, understanding why the Cards would select Love, who was the top playmaker on the board.

"It's not like there's any bad blood. We're just building that relationship and we're pretty close right now," Allgeier said, via the team's official website. "There's no point in being a jerk about it. That's not going to get you anywhere in life, in this business, in this sport."

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Allgeier, who fit into a big-back, short-yardage role in Atlanta and earned the trust of the coaching staff to close out games, said coach Mike LaFleur has been open about the plan with the entire backfield.

"There was really good communication (with LaFleur), which I can respect, because head coaches or anyone doesn't have to do that," Allgeier said. "I knew what I was getting into, and we're here now deep into camp. We're splitting (time) and it is great competition right now."

While Love, a dual-threat game-breaker, is expected to take on the largest role, Allgeier and Conner won't be forgotten. The experience with Robinson will help Allgeier manage the committee mentality.

"It's probably the best thing you can do and obviously, it saves the body," Allgeier said. "That's a privilege. Being able to have two or even three great guys in the room and being able to compete and being able to be a running back community. Just having that rotation, because it's pretty taxing."

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