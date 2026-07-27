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NFL Network: Two-time Pro Bowl DT Vita Vea requests trade from Buccaneers

Published: Jul 27, 2026 at 06:34 PM Updated: Jul 27, 2026 at 07:08 PM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Another contract-related conflict has arrived in Tampa.

Following failed attempts to negotiate a long-term contract extension, defensive tackle Vita Vea has requested a trade from the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Vea is expected to be with the team for training camp but his participation status is currently undetermined, Garafolo added.

Vea did not participate in the Bucs' spring program, but was in attendance at mandatory minicamp, which could hint at his plans for training camp.

It was mid-June when Vea's lack of participation at workouts was reported to be contract-related. Much of the Bucs' offseason spotlight has shined on an extension for quarterback Baker Mayfield, but Vea's need for a new deal is clearly an issue, as well. Earlier in July, Garafolo reported Tampa Bay wasn't close on extensions for Mayfield or Vea. At least the latter remains true at this point.

Vea is scheduled to earn $18 million in 2026, the final year of a four-year extension signed in early 2022. The 31-year-old has earned two Pro Bowl nods in his eight NFL seasons, most recently in 2024 after recording 42 tackles and seven sacks.

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A traditional gap-plugging nose tackle, Vea established himself as a powerful, problem-causing interior defensive lineman with versatility to line up in multiple locations since arriving as a first-round pick out of Washington in 2018. He earned the 20th-best overall defensive grade among interior defensive linemen in 2025, per Pro Football Focus, including a top-12 pass rushing grade as part of a defense that ranked fourth in the NFL in total QB pressure rate (38%) but 19th in total sacks, per Next Gen Stats.

Vea finished ninth in total QB pressures (40) among all defensive tackles, per Next Gen Stats, adding 4.5 sacks to his ledger. His run defense numbers weren't as impressive in 2025, however, ranking among the likes of Kenny Clark and Neville Gallimore in run stops (21) on 248 snaps.

Vea has remained one of the mainstays in Tampa over the last eight years, arriving as an instant difference-maker and a key part of a Buccaneers defense that stifled the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV triumph. Throughout his career, he's been one of the most consistent Buccaneers defenders amid change, but it appears he and the Buccaneers might not be aligned in their long-term plans.

Monday's trade request adds to a growing list of financial matters general manager Jason Licht has yet to address. Licht's front office failed to agree to a contract extension with quarterback Mayfield prior to Mayfield's self-imposed negotiating deadline that arrived with the start of training camp.

Now, Licht has a newer and more pressing matter on his hands with Vea. We'll see if Vea will stage a hold-in in order to force Licht's hand, or if he ends up wearing a new uniform this fall.

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