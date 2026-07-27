NFL Network: Two-time Pro Bowl DT Vita Vea requests trade from Buccaneers

A traditional gap-plugging nose tackle, Vea established himself as a powerful, problem-causing interior defensive lineman with versatility to line up in multiple locations since arriving as a first-round pick out of Washington in 2018. He earned the 20th-best overall defensive grade among interior defensive linemen in 2025, per Pro Football Focus, including a top-12 pass rushing grade as part of a defense that ranked fourth in the NFL in total QB pressure rate (38%) but 19th in total sacks, per Next Gen Stats.

Vea finished ninth in total QB pressures (40) among all defensive tackles, per Next Gen Stats, adding 4.5 sacks to his ledger. His run defense numbers weren't as impressive in 2025, however, ranking among the likes of Kenny Clark and Neville Gallimore in run stops (21) on 248 snaps.

Vea has remained one of the mainstays in Tampa over the last eight years, arriving as an instant difference-maker and a key part of a Buccaneers defense that stifled the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV triumph. Throughout his career, he's been one of the most consistent Buccaneers defenders amid change, but it appears he and the Buccaneers might not be aligned in their long-term plans.

Monday's trade request adds to a growing list of financial matters general manager Jason Licht has yet to address. Licht's front office failed to agree to a contract extension with quarterback Mayfield prior to Mayfield's self-imposed negotiating deadline that arrived with the start of training camp.