Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 50-41: T.J. Watt falls 30 spots; Joe Burrow out of top 10

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.
2025 stats: 16 games | 94 tackles | 2 sacks | 7 PD | 3 INT
There are few utility men in the NFL as stellar as James, who’s recognized as one of the finest safeties in the league, but is really a positionless standout. He secured his second straight Pro Bowl selection and his fifth overall ahead of garnering a three-year, $75.6 million extension that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL on an annual basis. Applied in the pass rush more than previous seasons, the six-time Top 100 member had a 12.9 blitz percentage that led to 16 QB pressures, which were second among defensive backs (minimum 25 pass rushes) and commanded the respect of being chipped on 11.9% of his rushes -- also second among DBs. Heading into his age-30 season, James’ three picks last year matched his career high from his 2018 rookie campaign.
NFL Pro Insight for James: James was one of five defenders in 2025 to align on the line of scrimmage (123 snaps), at linebacker (231) and at safety (141) for at least 100 snaps.
2025 stats: 17 games | 1,149 snaps | 15 QBP allowed | 0 sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)
Is this high enough for the first-ever NFL Protector of the Year? Thuney, who was voted the AP's top interior offensive lineman, helped to resurrect the Bears’ beleaguered line, a key factor in Chicago winning the NFC North, and was then voted the league’s most outstanding offensive lineman at NFL Honors. Thuney’s stellar season was highlighted by an 88.6 pass-blocking grade from PFF, tops among 81 qualified guards. He allowed zero sacks, one QB hit and was flagged just twice. A four-time Super Bowl champion, Thuney has gone to four straight Pro Bowls and been an All-Pro three years running. Despite those accolades, Thuney is making his NFL 100 debut after his 10th NFL season.
NFL Pro Insight for Thuney: Thuney played 99.5% of the Bears’ offensive snaps (second on the team), which included 643 pass blocks, and just a 4.5% pressure rate, per Next Gen Stats.
2025 stats: 17 games | 49 tackles | 12 tfl | 8 sacks | 28 QB hits
For the AFC South champions, Hines-Allen was the pass-rush threat. Jacksonville’s sack leader had 25% of the team’s sacks. His team-best 80 QB pressures saw him emerge as the only Jaguar with north of 31. His QB hits (28) and tackles for loss (12) were also team-high tallies as he checked in on the Top 100 for the third year in a row and in the top 50 for the second time.
NFL Pro Insight for Hines-Allen: Hines-Allen's 80 QB pressures were tied for fourth in 2025 and were 46 more than any other Jaguars player, the largest gap in the league between a team’s two leading pressure players.
2025 stats: 16 games | 45 tackles | 1 FR | 17 PD | 0 INT
Quickly rising up the ranks of the game’s elite cover men, Mitchell has been sensational in each of his two NFL seasons. The Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2024 when Philly won the Super Bowl, Mitchell has garnered noticed as evidenced by earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl accolades in his sophomore campaign. The Eagles were eighth in passing yards allowed and allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the league, further supporting just how valuable their young corner already is.
NFL Pro Insight for Mitchell: Following the Eagles' Week 9 bye, Mitchell aligned as the boundary cornerback on 74.1% of his snaps from Week 10 to the end of the regular season. In that time, Mitchell had more passes defensed (nine) than receptions allowed (six) across 29 targets faced and 233 coverage snaps when aligned to the boundary. Those figures translate to a 20.7% completion percentage allowed, a mark over three times lower than the season-long NFL average from that alignment (65.5%).
2025 stats: 11 games | 57 rec | 628 rec yards | 11.0 ypr | 7 rec TDs
A torn Achilles limited Kittle to 11 games last season, but what he accomplished in those weeks and his reputation among his peers is enough to keep him inside the top 50 for a remarkable eighth straight year. A Pro Bowler for a fifth year in a row and seventh overall, Kittle's overall game remains outstanding. He still finished second on the 49ers in receptions and touchdowns catches (tied). He dropped just two passes, per PFF, and garnered an overall 90.8 grade -- first at his position. His receiving grade of 91.2 was also tops at TE and he posted 72.2 grades in run and pass blocking. A fan favorite and clearly a favorite among his fellow players, Kittle's all-around game continues to set a standard in an era in which tight ends are more important than any before.
NFL Pro Insight for Kittle: In 11 games, the 49ers averaged 4.1 yards per carry on designed runs with Kittle on the field (213 carries) in comparison to 3.7 yards per attempt on 205 carries without him on the field.
2025 stats: 16 games | 123 tackles | 24 tfl | 3.5 sacks | 7 PD | 2 INT | 18 QB hits
After a breakout 2024 campaign in which Baun was a focal point in the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning endeavors, the veteran held his reputation as one of the league's best off-ball backers. Now a back-to-back Pro Bowler, Baun led one of the NFL's best defenses in tackles by a 30-tackle margin. His 83.0 overall PFF grade was fifth among linebackers with his 84.5 coverage grade second. He was also a major value in the pass-rush department, registering a 27% pressure percentage with 20 QB pressures, accentuating Vic Fangio's pressure-from-all-angles defensive scheme.
NFL Pro Insight for Baun: Baun played a team-high 998 defensive snaps (1,019 total including 21 special teams snaps), which was tops on the Eagles and 11th in the NFL.
2025 stats: 8 games | 66.8 pct | 1,809 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 17 pass TD | 5 INT
As long as Burrow's on the field, the Bengals have a chance to pull out a win. That's what the statistics lean to, anyhow. Cincinnati was 5-3 last season with Burrow starting ballgames -- and 6-11 overall to miss out on the playoffs for the third year in a row. Despite missing more than half the season, Burrow still resides in the top 50, showcasing just how highly respected he is among his NFL brethren. Sidelined after Week 2 due to turf toe, Burrow returned in Week 13 and had at least two touchdown passes in each of his six games of the season. Voted to his third Pro Bowl last season, the two-time AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year is once again poised to lead Cincy's high-octane offense. Hopefully he can stomp out the injury bug this season.
NFL Pro Insight for Burrow: In Week 16, Burrow threw for 309 yards and four touchdown passes in a win over the Dolphins, becoming only the fifth player in NFL history with 20,000-plus yards in his first 75 games. He became just the third player in league history to reach 150 touchdown passes in their first 75 games, as well.
2025 stats: 17 games | 29 tackles | 12 tfl | 7 sacks | 25 QB hits
It was a down season for everyone on the Chiefs, but Jones still proved to be one of the league's premier interior pass rushers. His 90.7 pass-rush grade, per PFF, was second among qualified interior defensive linemen. His 48 QB pressures were fifth among defensive tackles, with his 24 quick pressures second behind only Jeffery Simmons. If the Chiefs are to bounce back in 2026 and return to the playoffs, Jones will be a key force as he remains one of the top DTs in the NFL, even after a "down" year.
NFL Pro Insight for Jones: Jones had a 0.85-second get-off time, which was the fastest mark for a defensive tackle with 200-plus pass rushes.
2025 stats: 17 games | 1,126 snaps | 19 QBP allowed | 0 sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)
Through eight seasons in the NFL -- all with the Broncos -- Bolles has been a stalwart for Denver, but in 2025 he finally began to get his due. He was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the first time and returns to the Top 100 after a No. 82 ranking in 2021. A finalist for the league's first-ever Protector of the Year, Bolles was simply sensational in the Broncos' run to an AFC West title and an AFC Championship Game berth. He earned an 89.3 overall PFF grade, which was fifth among offensive tackles, and in a season in which he allowed zero sacks and just six QB hits, he garnered a 90.8 pass-blocking grade from PFF -- tops for tackles. Bolles is back for a Broncos team prognosticated for more success, and the recognition should follow for the veteran.
NFL Pro Insight for Bolles: Bolles allowed a pressure rate of 5.9% this season, the lowest at his position and second-lowest among left tackles since 2018 (minimum 200 pass blocks). It was the second straight season Bolles had the lowest pressure rate at his position (4.5% in 2024).
2025 stats: 14 games | 55 tackles | 7 sacks | 19 QB hits | 2 INTs | 8 PD | 3 FF | 2 FR
One of the game's most highly regarded defensive stalwarts, Watt had a down season by his lofty standards, but the respect he's earned from his counterparts is still clear in his ranking -- even with the steep 30-spot fall. For an eighth consecutive season, Watt was voted to the Pro Bowl, playing a vital role in drawing the focus of opposing offenses while aiding in the Steelers winning the AFC North.
NFL Pro Insight for Watt: Watt was chip blocked on 30.8% of his pass rushes in 2025, the highest percentage in the NFL. He was chipped a total of 134 times, which was second to only rival Myles Garrett despite Watt missing three games.