Steelers' Aaron Rodgers says 'zero debate' 2026 will be final season in NFL

One more year it is for Rodgers, the 42-year-old four-time NFL MVP who played well enough in 2025 to warrant a sequel in Pittsburgh. His Tuesday declaration doesn't come as a surprise, given his age and frequent flirtation with retirement over the last 18 months, but Rodgers' firm repetition of such intent signals a clear understanding of what lies ahead.

The 2026 season will be a reunion with McCarthy for Rodgers, who spent 13 years in the coach's offense in Green Bay before departing in 2023 for two fruitless years in New York. As he explained in May, Rodgers' decision to return was driven partially by Pittsburgh's decision to hire McCarthy.

With a clear end in sight, Rodgers will embark on his 22nd NFL season as if there is no tomorrow -- and no room for waffling.