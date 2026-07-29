Saints 'having a lot of discussions' about new Chris Olave contract

With 11 receivers making at or north of $30 million per year, and two above the $40 million per year mark (Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ja'Marr Chase), the question is where Olave will land on the scale. Loomis admitted that the wideout's injury history is a "variable" to consider but not enough to keep a deal from coming to fruition.

"We want to get it done," Loomis said. "Chris and his agents, Jason and Drew Rosenhaus, I know they want to get it done. We all do, but it's got to be right for both parties."

Olave suffered multiple concussions in 2024, knocking him out for half the season. In four seasons, he's never played a 17-game slate, missing Week 18 last year due to blood clot issues, which also kept him out of some offseason workouts in 2026.

The 26-year-old is ready for training camp and not expected to hold in despite not having a new deal. The Saints view him as a centerpiece of a team on the rise after five straight seasons outside the playoffs, and back-to-back fourth-place finishes in the NFC South.