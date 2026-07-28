 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Report: Eagles make Jalen Carter highest-paid DT with four-year, $152 million extension

Published: Jul 28, 2026 at 01:11 PM Updated: Jul 28, 2026 at 01:45 PM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The defensive tackle market has a new king.

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with Jalen Carter on a four-year extension through 2031, the team announced on Tuesday.

The four-year extension is for $152 million, could reach up to $160 million and includes $106 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The $38 million-per-year average makes Carter the highest-paid interior defender in the NFL, leapfrogging Jeffery Simmons' $35.276 million average signed last month.

The Eagles picked up Carter's fifth-year-option for 2027 earlier this offseason. Now he's locked down for the next six seasons.

Related Links

When on the field and locked in, Carter is a game-wrecker, able to take over contests and move interior blockers out of the way. The defensive tackle helped spearhead the club's Super Bowl run in 2024.

Carter fell to the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft due to off-field concerns, including questions about his work ethic. For the most part, those issues have been unfounded in Philly, although he was ejected before the first snap of the season (and retroactively suspended one game) last year for spitting at Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Carter has proven to be a difference-maker during his first three seasons in Philly. With an increasing tackle market, Howie Roseman locked down the big man for the foreseeable future to ensure the interior of the Eagles D isn't going anywhere. Philly signed Jordan Davis to a three-year, $78 million extension earlier this offseason.

The recent big-money extensions for defensive tackles, with Simmons and Carter both surpassing Chris Jones' previous positional high of $31.75 million per season, underscore the importance of disruptors in the middle of defenses.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Bears' Coby Bryant out 8-10 weeks; Panthers' Kenny Pickett to start HOF Game

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 40-39: Justin Herbert rises; Trent Williams makes 13th appearance

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Bears' Ben Johnson compares Luther Burden to Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'Desire to be great'

Bears HC Ben Johnson continues to talk up second-year wideout Luther Burden this offseason, recently comparing Burden to Lions star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

news

Mike McCarthy wants Aaron Rodgers to play in Steelers' preseason games

Aaron Rodgers told Mike Silver of The Athletic that McCarthy has asked him to play in the Steelers' first two preseason games.

news

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty eyeing 'big jump' after rookie year struggles

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty didn't have the rookie season he expected after being drafted in the top 10. The RB is out to make a big leap in Year 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney chose to return to Houston over chasing money: 'It was a really easy decision'

Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney decided to return to the Houston Texans, the club that picked him No. 1 overall in 2014.

news

Saints place 2024 second-round WR Ja'Lynn Polk on reserve/retired list

The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk on the reserve/retired list Sunday.

news

NFL Network: Jadeveon Clowney returning to Texans, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014

Jadeveon Clowney is putting an old uniform back on. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher agreed to terms to rejoin the Houston Texans, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014.

news

2026 NFL training camp: Takeaways from Back Together Weekend Sunday

Back Together Weekend wrapped up around the NFL on Sunday. Kevin Patra provides his top takeaways.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers OT Zach Tom changing name to Zach Bako-Bewele; Rams' Myles Garrett dealing with injury

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2026 NFL training camp: Seven takeaways from Back Together Weekend Saturday

Back Together Weekend kicked off in earnest around the NFL on Saturday. Nick Shook provides his top takeaways from the day's practices.

news

Lions sign veteran LB Devin White after bounce-back 2025 season

The Detriot Lions signed veteran LB Devin White to a one-year contract on Saturday.