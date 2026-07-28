Reigning OPOY Jaxon Smith-Njigba wants to be 'an upgraded version' of himself in 2026

As they say, if you're not improving, you're getting worse.

JSN proved last season that he's one of the elite receivers in the NFL. His sublime route-running ability enables him to get open with ease, allowing easy targets for Sam Darnold. Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 yards last season, the eighth-most all-time.

Improving would put JSN in a spot to threaten Calvin Johnson's all-time single-season receiving record.

The big question on offense entering training camp is how the unit will look different under first-time play caller Brian Fleury. Thus far, Smith-Njigba likes what he's seen.

"I love new stuff and new perspectives," Smith-Njigba said. "As a player, it's your chance to grow. And for me, I feel like whatever the coach asks, I can do it. And so it's kind of cool just having a different mindset, a different coach."

We won't know how Fleury's offense operates until we see it in action. The question from a JSN perspective is whether the new OC will be as creative as Kubiak was at moving the wideout around the field to create mismatch issues for defenses.

The mindset in Seattle has been the same in 2026: Focus on the task ahead.