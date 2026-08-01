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Rams' Sean McVay doesn't have Aaron Donald update but 'if there's an arrow, it's trending upwards'

Published: Jul 31, 2026 at 10:58 PM
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Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Aaron Donald's potential return to the Los Angeles Rams will not be decided while they are in training camp, but coach Sean McVay said the defensive lineman's status is "going in the right direction."

"If there's an arrow, it's trending upwards," McVay said Friday following the Rams' first practice in full pads.

The Rams are currently working out at Loyola Marymount University through Aug. 6, but McVay indicated any decision on Donald possibly ending his retirement would not come until they return to their facility in the San Fernando Valley.

"That'll be something that, I think, once we get back to Woodland Hills, we'll have a better idea of what that timeline looks like. There won't be any decision and anything in terms of Aaron's situation while we're here. That's kind of already been set out when we've talked for the past couple weeks," McVay said.

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A three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time All-Pro, Donald retired in March 2024 as the Rams' career leader in sacks with 111 in 154 games. One of the most disruptive linemen in league history, he helped Los Angeles win a title during the 2021 season. Donald made game-ending defensive plays in both the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVI.

However, the Rams' trade for defensive end Myles Garrett has seemingly tempted Donald to at least consider a return. The 35-year-old Donald was photographed working out at the team's complex, and McVay has repeatedly expressed the organization's interest in welcoming him back.

"Heck of a player, Hall of Fame player, one of the best to ever do it at his position," said Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, who was Donald's teammate for eight seasons. "So, you know, we'll see. I hope he does (return), but we'll see. We'll see."

Copyright Associated Press 2026

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