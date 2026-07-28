Raiders HC Klint Kubiak: Kirk Cousins will begin camp as QB1, will get 'a ton of reps'

"For every position, there's gotta be competition, right? The best player has to play, and that's not just what I'm gonna see," Kubiak explained to reporters. "You guys are gonna see it in the preseason games. We as coaches, we're gonna see who the best guard is, the best quarterback, across the board. There's battles everywhere on the roster. It's important for me to be fair to the players to put the best player out there.