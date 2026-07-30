Puka Nacua says he never considered contract holdout while rebuilding reputation with Rams

Nacua's public mistakes occurred at an inopportune time for somebody in line to become one of the NFL's highest-paid position players after three prolific seasons with the Rams. His upcoming payday will be the first contract for Nacua, whose four-year rookie deal was worth just over $4 million as a fifth-round pick in 2023.

But that's only one reason Nacua rejected any notion of a holdout.

"Coming out here and seeing that jersey, No. 12, hung up in my locker is something that I don't take for granted," Nacua said. "Being around this group of guys, I think of all the guys that have reached out in this offseason to be there by my side, and then when we're here in the meeting rooms, the level of connection I feel like I have with the guys out there, it never crossed my mind that I don't want to be out there with those guys."

Nacua says the Rams and his camp "haven't had too many conversations" about the current state of negotiations for a new deal. Coach Sean McVay refused to make a connection between Nacua's future behavior and the ultimate contract talks.

"I don't think you want to dangle a carrot that way," McVay said. "I think he's inspired to do right because his heart is right, and then I think the contract will take care of itself because he's an incredible player, and he's continuing to mature as a man. I love him. I love his heart, and I love the growth that he's had, and we're with him every step of the way."

The Rams have been publicly vague about their urgency to get a deal done with Nacua or their four additional starters from the 2023 draft class -- pass rusher Byron Young, nose tackle Kobie Turner, left guard Steve Avila and right tackle Warren McClendon -- who have all showed up to camp instead of holding out.