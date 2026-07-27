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Patriots WR Mack Hollins open to playing some TE: 'I just want to win games'

Published: Jul 27, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The New England Patriots have a glut of wide receivers and question marks in the tight end room. The club could solve both issues with one minor tweak.

Questions about the backup TE spot behind Hunter Henry have swirled early in camp. Free-agent addition Julian Hill was lost for the year earlier this offseason, third-round rookie Eli Raridon has developmental markers to hit and the rest of the crew is no-namers.

It's possible the Patriots could use big-bodied receiver Mack Hollins in a tight end role this season. It's a gig that the 32-year-old would be open to.

"I'm just a ballplayer. I just want to win games. If you put me in the backfield, I'll run the ball if that's what it's going to be," he said, via Mass Live. "I think people say I'm like a hybrid tight end because I put my hands on D-Ends and they don't move as well. I got muscles and I can block."

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In his first season in New England, Hollins showed good rapport with Drake Maye, generating 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns. With the additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, Hollins joins Demario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Kayshon Boutte, Efton Chism III and others fighting for reps.

"It doesn't matter (where I play)," Hollins said. "If it helps us win the game, that's all I care about."

At 6-foot-4, 221 pounds, Hollins is a good blocking WR, which would make him an ideal candidate to take on a dual-threat role. His ability to shift around the formation, flexing from wide to in-line, would also make it more difficult for defenses.

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