Patriots WR Mack Hollins open to playing some TE: 'I just want to win games'

The New England Patriots have a glut of wide receivers and question marks in the tight end room. The club could solve both issues with one minor tweak.

Questions about the backup TE spot behind Hunter Henry have swirled early in camp. Free-agent addition Julian Hill was lost for the year earlier this offseason, third-round rookie Eli Raridon has developmental markers to hit and the rest of the crew is no-namers.

It's possible the Patriots could use big-bodied receiver Mack Hollins in a tight end role this season. It's a gig that the 32-year-old would be open to.