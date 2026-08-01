Niners WR Ricky Pearsall to undergo knee surgery, will miss 2026 season

After missing eight games due to the knee injury and recovering during the offseason, Pearsall entered camp with optimism, returning to a receiving corps that added six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans in March. On paper, Pearsall was looking at the best scenario of his NFL career, one that should have afforded him an excellent opportunity to produce.

Instead, health challenges derailed him again.

Saturday's news deals a crushing blow to Pearsall's NFL journey, which has been riddled with health-related challenges from the start. The 2024 first-round pick was shot in the chest during an armed robbery near San Francisco's Union Square in August 2024, delaying his debut until mid-October. In 2025, he battled hamstring and knee injuries, limiting him to 10 games (including playoffs).

The former University of Florida star will now miss the entirety of his third season, beginning a recovery journey that includes a projected timetable of 6-12 months.